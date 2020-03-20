Tax Day moved to July 15 from April 15

Kathy Powell-Manning RT @AliVelshi: BREAKING: Tax filing deadline moved from April 15 to July 15 2 seconds ago

Augsta V. Belfani 🌊 RT @TheDMVDailyy: BREAKING: US tax filing deadline moved from April 15 to July 15 2 seconds ago

val🌿holla RT @TimRunsHisMouth: **BREAKING** Tax Day has officially been moved from April 15 to July 15. Which means I will STILL procrastinate and f… 3 seconds ago

Sage Warrior🕉️🚩🇮🇳🇺🇲🐸⭐⭐⭐ RT @Scavino45: U.S. tax filing day moved from April 15 to July 15 — https://t.co/RfpN24ak2D 5 seconds ago

Noah Castillo RT @KOB4: NEW: Tax Day will be postponed from April 15 to July 15. All taxpayers and businesses will have additional time to file and make… 5 seconds ago

Frack Hazard Reveal RT @B52Malmet: The tax filing day has been moved from April 15 to July 15. Just about the last thing I want to do is send a check to the IR… 7 seconds ago

Kathryn Nichole RT @wkyc: #BREAKING | Income tax filing deadline moved from April 15 to July 15 https://t.co/MXDJ9t4sy3 9 seconds ago