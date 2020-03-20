Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Arizona coronavirus: County-by-county look at COVID-19

Arizona coronavirus: County-by-county look at COVID-19

azcentral.com Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
The Republic is tracking coronavirus cases across Arizona and updating our county-by-county COVID-19 map daily.
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus testing options in Arizona

Coronavirus testing options in Arizona 02:41

 It should get easier to be tested in the future.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Delaware County Announces Coronavirus Response Will Be Headquartered At Glen Mills School [Video]

Delaware County Announces Coronavirus Response Will Be Headquartered At Glen Mills School

Delaware County has 23 COVID-19 cases.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:44Published
Montgomery County Announces It Has At Least 68 Coronavirus Cases [Video]

Montgomery County Announces It Has At Least 68 Coronavirus Cases

The county put out a plea for residents to donate masks to help health care workers and first responders.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:58Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Arizona's coronavirus case count rises to 78; more than half the state's counties affected

The statewide count of coronavirus cases in Arizona has climbed to 78; new case in Yuma County  
azcentral.com

Arizona coronavirus count climbs to 58; 11 new cases on the Navajo Reservation

Arizona's count of coronavirus cases is now at 58, with cases reported in eight of the state's 15 counties.  
azcentral.com


Tweets about this

scecil

scecil RT @abc15: JUST IN: Yuma County health officials have confirmed its first case of COVID-19. An MCAS-Yuma official says the patient is a Mar… 2 minutes ago

Arizona_RN

Arizona_RN 📎 RT @kgun9: Coronavirus in AZ: 63 cases in Arizona and 8 in Pima County, health officials say. https://t.co/y9nRHOf3uA 10 minutes ago

jazmyneslife

Jazmyne 🎶💜 RT @kaffnews: BREAKING: Coconino County's positive tests of coronavirus are now 9. 144 tests in the county have been negative so far with… 33 minutes ago

AZprisonreform

Standup4AZPrisonReform RT @kjzzphoenix: The ACLU of Arizona is asking state and county officials to take steps to reduce the number of people in jails and prisons… 38 minutes ago

kaffnews

KAFF News BREAKING: Coconino County's positive tests of coronavirus are now 9. 144 tests in the county have been negative so… https://t.co/ey0MoTdw0E 50 minutes ago

FOX10Phoenix

FOX 10 Phoenix UPDATE: Coconino County has confirmed 4 more cases of the coronavirus. https://t.co/cDtTyYRisB 53 minutes ago

JudyWaywardmuse

Judy Kennedy RT @SenatorSinema: Turns out, Arizona - today IS the day!! Thank you to every city & county government that demonstrated leadership to tak… 55 minutes ago

adamlujan29

Adam Lujan RT @kgun9: #BREAKING: The Pima County Health Department has confirmed the eighth COVID-19 case in the county Friday. https://t.co/y9nRHOf3uA 56 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.