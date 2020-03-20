Global  

Gov. Cuomo Announces Stay-At-Home Order: "New York State On PAUSE"

Gothamist Friday, 20 March 2020
Gov. Cuomo Announces Stay-At-Home Order: New York State On PAUSE"This is the most drastic action we can take," Governor Cuomo told reporters. [ more › ]
News video: Gov. Cuomo Orders 'New York State On Pause'

Gov. Cuomo Orders 'New York State On Pause' 51:10

 In a drastic step to combat the coronavirus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered all non-essential workers to stay home and remain indoors as much as possible.

New York governor orders all non-essential businesses closed [Video]

New York governor orders all non-essential businesses closed

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday that all non-essential businesses must close and all non-essential members of the workforce must stay home by an executive order expected later in the day.

NY Gov. Cuomo [Video]

NY Gov. Cuomo

On Friday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has made a bold move to stop the spread of CoronaVirus. Business Insider reports he will sign an executive order mandating all nonessential workers to work..

Coronavirus Update: Cuomo Orders All Non-Essential Workers To Stay Home As Much As Possible

During his morning briefing, the governor announced "New York State on PAUSE," which stands for "policies that assure uniform safety for everyone."
Cuomo: 100% of non-essential businesses must shut down on-site operations, work from home

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday said most businesses in New York state will be forced to shut down their on-site operations for the foreseeable future to stop the...
ewindham3

Ewindham3 RT @NBCNews: NEW: New York Gov. Cuomo announces a new executive order calling for all non-essential businesses to close work outside the ho… 2 minutes ago

alterjess

Socially Distant Jess No matter what our differences may be I think we can all agree that PAUSE is a terrible acronym and we, as New York… https://t.co/P8keTcwMRN 3 minutes ago

clammymatilde

Clammy Matilde RT @EoinHiggins_: "These are legal provisions. They will be enforced." https://t.co/fOTFThFYnN 15 minutes ago

Laura78703

Laura RT @commondreams: "These are legal provisions. They will be enforced." https://t.co/qjQSkAy0mj 18 minutes ago

EbonyStarr5

Blackerys Targaryen RT @BreakingNews: New York Gov. Cuomo announces a new executive order calling for all non-essential businesses to close https://t.co/nHYydD… 19 minutes ago

MikeBoldi

Mike Boldi RT @alexsalvinews: BREAKING: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announces workers in non-essential businesses across the state are required to stay… 31 minutes ago

SCWOFTX

SCW Well, guess we know that most of NY are non-essential and don't need to go back to work. Bet they thought they were… https://t.co/teQTUaEZHA 34 minutes ago

BronxnetTV

BronxNetTV Gov. Cuomo Announces Stay-At-Home Order #coronavirus https://t.co/wUz18vh5Zt 37 minutes ago

