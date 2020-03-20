Trump suspends payments, interest on U.S. student loans
Friday, 20 March 2020 () The Trump administration on Friday temporarily suspended interest and payments on federal student loans for at least the next 60 days, U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at a news conference on Friday.
1. Membership and subscriptions, such as meal deliveries or gym memberships. 2. Credit card payments may be skipped without accruing interest, depending on the company. 3. Utilities may offer some options such as not shutting off power if you’re unable to pay. 4. Interest on federal student loan...