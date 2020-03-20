Global  

Trump suspends payments, interest on U.S. student loans

Reuters Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
The Trump administration on Friday temporarily suspended interest and payments on federal student loans for at least the next 60 days, U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at a news conference on Friday.
