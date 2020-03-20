Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Education Dept. Makes Changes To Standardized Tests, Student Loans Over Coronavirus

Education Dept. Makes Changes To Standardized Tests, Student Loans Over Coronavirus

NPR Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
The department announced it will waive testing requirements, and federal student loan borrowers will automatically have their interest rates set to 0%, with an option to suspend payments.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Five Bills To Pause Payments On During The Coronavirus

Five Bills To Pause Payments On During The Coronavirus 00:32

 1. Membership and subscriptions, such as meal deliveries or gym memberships. 2. Credit card payments may be skipped without accruing interest, depending on the company. 3. Utilities may offer some options such as not shutting off power if you’re unable to pay. 4. Interest on federal student loan...

Recent related videos from verified sources

What President Trump's Coronavirus Plan Means for Your Federal Student Loans [Video]

What President Trump's Coronavirus Plan Means for Your Federal Student Loans

President Trump declared a state of emergency due to the coronavirus and yes, it involves changes to your student loans.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 00:49Published
Trump Budget Seeks to Kill Student Loan Forgiveness [Video]

Trump Budget Seeks to Kill Student Loan Forgiveness

Trump 2021 Budget Seeks to Kill Student Loan Forgiveness "A Budget for America's Future" was released by the Trump Administration on Monday. The 2021 budget proposal would cut student loan spending..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:13Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump’s Student Loan Interest Waiver Isn’t What You May Think

President Trump said he was waiving interest on federally held student loans because of the coronavirus outbreak. But payments won’t change.
NYTimes.com

Trump suspends standardized tests, loan payments

President Donald Trump announced Friday the government is waiving school standardized test requirements amid coronavirus disruptions. He also said federal...
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MarkLantsberger

CSinSD RT @NPR: The U.S. Department of Education says it will waive K-12 standardized test requirements. It also says federal student loan borro… 1 minute ago

Samanosuke2011

samanosuke Coronavirus: Education Department Makes Changes To Testing, Student Loans : Coronavirus Live Updates : NPR https://t.co/c15LTCabm5 2 minutes ago

lisalopresti1

lisa lopresti RT @nprpolitics: The Department of Education announced that people with federal student loans will automatically have their interest rates… 3 minutes ago

megankmccabe

Megan K. McCabe Student loan payments have not been suspended. There is the potential for asking your loan servicer for a forbearan… https://t.co/hBhiycVng9 3 minutes ago

plsdsupt

Dr. Chris Briggs RT @npr_ed: JUST IN: The Education Department announced today that it will waive testing requirements, and federal student loan borrowers w… 7 minutes ago

MTBPE1

Board of Public Ed Education Dept. Makes Changes To Standardized Tests, Student Loans Over Coronavirus https://t.co/kVSYurNDOG 9 minutes ago

WolaverEconFeed

A. Wolaver Education Dept. Makes Changes To Standardized Tests, Student Loans Over Coronavirus https://t.co/fBC36rCMwa #news #feedly 14 minutes ago

kgounews

KGOU The Education Department announced Friday that it will waive testing requirements, and federal student loan borrowe… https://t.co/31jQY53Yzo 14 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.