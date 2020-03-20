Education Dept. Makes Changes To Standardized Tests, Student Loans Over Coronavirus
Friday, 20 March 2020 () The department announced it will waive testing requirements, and federal student loan borrowers will automatically have their interest rates set to 0%, with an option to suspend payments.
1. Membership and subscriptions, such as meal deliveries or gym memberships. 2. Credit card payments may be skipped without accruing interest, depending on the company. 3. Utilities may offer some options such as not shutting off power if you’re unable to pay. 4. Interest on federal student loan...