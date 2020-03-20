Global  

Anthony Fauci was ready for this coronavirus, even if America was not

Seattle Times Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
WASHINGTON — Thursday’s White House news conference began and, within minutes, so did the cries of alarm on Twitter: “Where is Dr. Fauci?” “What happened to Dr. Fauci? “Dr. Fauci, paging Dr. Fauci. Where the heck is Dr. Fauci?????” Most Read Stories What I want you to know about coronavirus, from a Seattle woman who […]
WASHINGTON (AP) — If Dr. Anthony Fauci says it, you'd be smart to listen. As the coronavirus has upended daily life across the globe, Fauci has become the...
