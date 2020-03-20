Global  

Coronavirus pandemic triggers spike in gun sales

FOXNews.com Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
The coronavirus pandemic has caused a surge in gun sales across the country. The national instant criminal background check system (NICS) is working to keep up with the growing demand, but gun store owners say delays are likely.
 CBS4's Mike Cugno spoke to one shop owner who said customers are preparing for the unknown.

