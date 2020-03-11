Global  

Walmart To Hire 150 Thousand Workers And Pay $550 Million In Cash Bonuses To Hourly Workers Amid Coronavirus Shopping Surge

Daily Caller Friday, 20 March 2020
Walmart stores have struggled to keep their 1.5 million stores stocked
Walmart Will Pay Close to $550 Million in Employee Bonuses

Walmart Will Pay Close to $550 Million in Employee Bonuses

Walmart Will Pay Close to $550 Million in Employee Bonuses Referred to as a "mini-stimulus" by one of Walmart's executive vice presidents, the cash bonuses will be paid out to hourly employees...

Walmart Enacts Emergency Leave Policy in Response to Coronavirus Outbreak

Walmart Enacts Emergency Leave Policy in Response to Coronavirus Outbreak

Walmart Enacts Emergency Leave Policy in Response to Coronavirus Outbreak Walmart has announced the deployment of a new emergency leave policy for their 1.4 million hourly U.S. workers.

Walmart To Pay Bonus To Hourly Employees; Hire 150,000 Temporary Employees

Walmart plans to pay special cash bonuses totaling $550 million to its hourly employees and hire 150,000 hourly associates in the U.S. amid the coronavirus...
Walmart hiring 150K new workers, commits $25M to combat virus

Walmart plans to hire 150,000 new workers through the end of May to meet increased customer demand driven by the coronavirus outbreak and plans to provide a cash...
