Former ‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood Reveals He Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Daily Caller Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
'The reason I am sharing this is not to cause fear or panic, but to hopefully encourage you guys to stay home'
'Bachelor' Colton Underwood Says He Tested Positive For Coronavirus

The coronavirus has officially infiltrated Bachelor Nation ... Colton Underwood says he's tested positive for COVID-19. Colton just announced his test results...
TMZ.com

Bravo’s Andy Cohen, Former ‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood Test Positive For Coronavirus

Bravo talk show host and producer Andy Cohen and former “Bachelor” Colton Underwood took to Instagram Friday to announce they have both tested positive for...
CBS 2

YoursTrulyTammy

Tammy The Caregiver RT @CBSLA: Bravo's Andy Cohen and former "Bachelor" Colton Underwood have announced they have both tested positive for #COVID19. https://t.… 34 seconds ago

The_Vidette

The Vidette Former @RedbirdFB player and #TheBachelor’s Colton Underwood tests positive for #coronavirus Friday, per… https://t.co/Hnn2cIRHOg 5 minutes ago

WEAU13News

WEAU 13 News Former star of “The Bachelor” Colton Underwood and talk-show host Andy Cohen have joined the growing group of celeb… https://t.co/VR0Rm81pv0 5 minutes ago

WJBF

WJBF (Nexstar Media Wire) – Former "Bachelor" star Colton Underwood is the latest celebrity to test positive for coronav… https://t.co/ptRldKagia 6 minutes ago

WMBBTV

WMBB News 13 Former “Bachelor” star Colton Underwood is the latest celebrity to test positive for coronavirus, according to a so… https://t.co/oOK147ir1X 6 minutes ago

HelloMocha

Casting Gurl Wonder Wondering if they know where/how they were exposed to it-Bravo’s Andy Cohen, Former ‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood Tes… https://t.co/76Zt8UxyFJ 9 minutes ago

CydneeGreen

🇺🇸❣️🇺🇸 LoveToMakeStuf Colton Underwood, Former Star of ‘The Bachelor,’ Has Coronavirus – Variety https://t.co/bT0KPSInN9 11 minutes ago

ColletteGuinn

collette guinn RT @FOXBaltimore: Former star of "The Bachelor" Colton Underwood and talk-show host Andy Cohen have joined the growing group of celebrities… 12 minutes ago

