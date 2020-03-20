Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Top National Guard general refutes nationwide coronavirus quarantine rumors

Top National Guard general refutes nationwide coronavirus quarantine rumors

FOXNews.com Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
A top National Guard general on Friday refuted false rumors of martial law and a nationwide quarantine as troops continue to get called up amid the coronavirus pandemic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Illinois Governor Activates National Guard To Help Fight Outbreak

Illinois Governor Activates National Guard To Help Fight Outbreak 00:50

 The Illinois National Guard says 60 service members are being activated to help respond to the coronavirus outbreak.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: Kanika Kapoor faces flak; states increase curbs: Top 10 updates [Video]

Coronavirus: Kanika Kapoor faces flak; states increase curbs: Top 10 updates

Coronavirus cases in India crossed 200 on Friday. We bring you top ten national and international updates on coronavirus pandemic. Indian singer Kanika Kapoor tested positive on Friday. Following..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:30Published
Gov. Whitmer shuts down rumors of martial law: 'That is false' [Video]

Gov. Whitmer shuts down rumors of martial law: 'That is false'

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer shut down rumors of martial law in Michigan amid the COVID-19 outbreak in the state and around the globe.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:19Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Ducey issues order on bars, restaurants statewide, rolls out National Guard

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey rolled out a series of executive orders on Thursday for counties that have a confirmed coronavirus case that would close bars and...
bizjournals

Coronavirus Fake News: U.S. National Quarantine Rumors Spreading Through Texts

Coronavirus Fake News: U.S. National Quarantine Rumors Spreading Through TextsAmid the coronavirus outbreak, texts have been circulating in the US about an impending 14-day national quarantine but the NSC stepped in and called out the...
HNGN Also reported by •News24cbs4.com

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.