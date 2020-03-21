Global  

Bravo’s Andy Cohen, Former ‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood Test Positive For Coronavirus

CBS 2 Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
Bravo talk show host and producer Andy Cohen and former “Bachelor” Colton Underwood took to Instagram Friday to announce they have both tested positive for COVID-19.
