|
Relief Offered From Testing and Student Loans as Virus Roils Education
|
|
Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
The Trump administration suspended mandated standardized testing and offered loan relief to student borrowers, as the coronavirus shut down education.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
Five Bills To Pause Payments On During The Coronavirus
1. Membership and subscriptions, such as meal deliveries or gym memberships. 2. Credit card payments may be skipped without accruing interest, depending on the company. 3. Utilities may offer some..
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Trump Budget Seeks to Kill Student Loan Forgiveness
Trump 2021 Budget Seeks to
Kill Student Loan Forgiveness "A Budget for America's Future"
was released by the Trump Administration on Monday. The 2021 budget proposal would cut
student loan spending..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:13Published
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this