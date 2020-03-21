Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Coronavirus Update: NYPD Concerned About Social Distancing As More Than 50 Members Test Positive For COVID-19

Coronavirus Update: NYPD Concerned About Social Distancing As More Than 50 Members Test Positive For COVID-19

CBS 2 Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
There are concerns at the NYPD about social distancing while officers try to keep the city safe during this pandemic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Update: NYPD Concerned About Social Distancing While Keeping City Safe

Coronavirus Update: NYPD Concerned About Social Distancing While Keeping City Safe 01:52

 There are concerns at the NYPD about social distancing while officers try to keep themselves and the city safe during this pandemic; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer spoke to Commissioner Dermot Shea.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.