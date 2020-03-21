Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Singer, Actor, ‘The Gambler’: Kenny Rogers Dies At 81

Singer, Actor, ‘The Gambler’: Kenny Rogers Dies At 81

CBS 2 Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
Actor-singer Kenny Rogers, the smooth, Grammy-winning balladeer who spanned jazz, folk, country and pop with such hits as “Lucille,” “Lady” and “Islands in the Stream” and embraced his persona as “The Gambler” on record and on TV, died Friday night.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC Action News - Published < > Embed
News video: Singer, actor, ‘The Gambler’: Kenny Rogers dies at 81

Singer, actor, ‘The Gambler’: Kenny Rogers dies at 81 00:24

 Actor-singer Kenny Rogers, who embraced his persona as “The Gambler” on record and on TV, died Friday night.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Geh4Peh

Clorox Bleachman Singer, actor, 'The Gambler': Kenny Rogers dies at 81 (from @AP) https://t.co/KsykDb6a4w 6 seconds ago

SusonneD

Susonne D. RT @BoSnerdley: Singer, actor, ‘The Gambler’: Kenny Rogers dies at 81 https://t.co/1nQQ2gteoa 19 seconds ago

weartv

WEAR ABC 3 Actor-singer Kenny Rogers known for his hits “Lucille,” “Lady” and “Islands in the Stream” who also embraced his pe… https://t.co/JXOuc6hbuj 37 seconds ago

WDTN

WDTN Singer, actor, ‘The Gambler’: Kenny Rogers dies at 81 https://t.co/18C65h6Qyg 51 seconds ago

CyndiW100

Cyndi I am a Rat/60 RT @QuancyClayborne: What's your favorite Kenny Rodgers song? Mine: Dont Fall in love With a dreamer https://t.co/G2ECQTNbgP 1 minute ago

KNWAFOX24

KNWA & FOX24 News Singer, actor, ‘The Gambler’: Kenny Rogers dies at 81 https://t.co/Y7mdeyGac6 #KennyRogers 1 minute ago

Moon_Melanie

Melanie Moon Kenny Rogers, singer-actor known as 'The Gambler' dies - @ABC News https://t.co/L2NU78K1GW 1 minute ago

JazmineIsTiny

ʲᵃᶻᵐᶦⁿᵉ ˢᵘᵖᵉʳ ᶦˢ ᵗᶦⁿʸ 🦋 RT @ABC: Actor, singer, 'The Gambler': Kenny Rogers dies at 81. https://t.co/4YBVKkYV9w 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.