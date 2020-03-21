Former Broncos WR Emmanuel Sanders sigs two-year deal with Saints, according to report

Saturday, 21 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, a member of the San Francisco 49ers’ Super Bowl team last season, is set to join the New Orleans Saints. The 33-year-old free agent texted ESPN’s Josina Anderson on Friday to say that he agreed to a two-year contract. ESPN’s Adam Schefter subsequently reported that Sanders’ deal has a base value …



Continue reading "Saints land WR Sanders on two-year deal" 👓 View full article

