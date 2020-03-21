Coronavirus Updates: New York Officially Declared 'Major Disaster,' Kicking In Federal Assistance

Saturday, 21 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

On Friday night, President Donald Trump officially declared a "major disaster" in New York State. This means that New York will be able to access the federal Disaster Relief Fund, which has over $42 billion.


