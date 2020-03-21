Global  

Coronavirus Updates: New York Officially Declared 'Major Disaster,' Kicking In Federal Assistance

Gothamist Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus Updates: New York Officially Declared 'Major Disaster,' Kicking In Federal AssistanceOn Friday night, President Donald Trump officially declared a "major disaster" in New York State. This means that New York will be able to access the federal Disaster Relief Fund, which has over $42 billion. [ more › ]
Credit: CBS 2 New York
News video: Coronavirus Update: New Yorkers Offer To Foster Shelter Pets During Isolating Crisis

Coronavirus Update: New Yorkers Offer To Foster Shelter Pets During Isolating Crisis 01:47

 The coronavirus outbreak has many people feeling isolated in their homes, but some New Yorkers are finding comfort in a new best friend; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

