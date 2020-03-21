Global  

Country star Kenny Rogers dies at 81

USATODAY.com Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
Grammy-winning actor-singer Kenny Rogers, the smooth balladeer who spanned jazz, folk, country and pop with such hits as "Lucille," "Lady" and "Islands in the Stream" and embraced his persona as "The Gambler" on record and on TV died at 81. (March 21)
 
News video: Singer, actor, 'The Gambler': Kenny Rogers dies at 81

Singer, actor, 'The Gambler': Kenny Rogers dies at 81 04:22

 Actor-singer Kenny Rogers, who embodied "The Gambler" persona and whose musical career spanned jazz, folk, country and pop has died at 81. Singer, actor, 'The Gambler': Kenny Rogers dies at 81

