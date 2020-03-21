Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Gov. Cuomo warns New York coronavirus crisis could last months

Gov. Cuomo warns New York coronavirus crisis could last months

FOXNews.com Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday he expects the coronavirus crisis to last “a number” of months as the number of New York state residents who tested positive rose to more than 10,300.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Update: Gov. Cuomo Puts New York State On 'PAUSE'

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Cuomo Puts New York State On 'PAUSE' 03:50

 The order to close non-essential businesses in New York goes into effect this weekend; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.