Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Coronavirus Update: Nassau County Asks People With Mild Symptoms Not To Call 911

Coronavirus Update: Nassau County Asks People With Mild Symptoms Not To Call 911

CBS 2 Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
Nassau County now has at least 754 cases, including seven deaths and seven critically ill patients.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Update: Nassau County Exec Laura Curran Update On COVID-19

Coronavirus Update: Nassau County Exec Laura Curran Update On COVID-19 18:46

 Nassau County Executive Laura Curran shared an update on 1,029 new cases in her Long Island county, bringing the total there to 2,497 cases.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

OC Firefighter Tests Positive For Coronavirus [Video]

OC Firefighter Tests Positive For Coronavirus

KCAL 9 News at 4:00 p.m. According to the Orange County Fire Authority, the firefighter experienced symptoms while working at Station #4 in Irvine and went home sick. The authority said the firefighter..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:24Published
Coronavirus Update: Seniors, Veterans, Homeless Face Uncertain Future For Meals [Video]

Coronavirus Update: Seniors, Veterans, Homeless Face Uncertain Future For Meals

So far 44 Long Island food pantries have already closed just before thousands of people face losing their jobs, adding to demand beyond those already relying on government support services. CBS2's..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:04Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus Update: Nassau County Declares State Of Emergency As Cases On Long Island Continue To Grow

As of Friday morning, there were at least 61 cases in Nassau and Suffolk counties, with hundreds more in mandatory and voluntary quarantine.
CBS 2

Coronavirus Update: Nassau County Closes All Schools For 2 Weeks

On Long Island, more than 300 people in Nassau County are in mandatory quarantine and big events in the county have been canceled.
CBS 2


Tweets about this

holiddarussalam

holid darussalam RT @NYGovCuomo: UPDATE: New York State will open Drive-Thru #Coronavirus Testing Facilities in Nassau County, Suffolk County, Staten Island… 12 hours ago

EricSturrock

Eric Sturrock RT @blamtwoaces: New York City: 6,211 Westchester County: 1,385 Nassau County: 1,234 Suffolk County: 662 Rockland County: 262 Albany County… 16 hours ago

RebMyles

Rebecca Myles CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: 10,356 confirmed cases in New York as of Saturday am, acc to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, incl 6,211 case… https://t.co/yL4V02UIS5 17 hours ago

CatherineOFee

Catherine Fee RT @IdaNassau: UPDATE: Small Business Guidance & Loan Resources for Nassau County Businesses https://t.co/Z8xXuTNAgH @SBA_NewYork @NYCSBDCV… 17 hours ago

blamtwoaces

Tom Keller New York City: 6,211 Westchester County: 1,385 Nassau County: 1,234 Suffolk County: 662 Rockland County: 262 Albany… https://t.co/fYs2d8DXcO 20 hours ago

mnemeroff

Michael Nemeroff @NassauExecutive you need to update the map of cases on the Nassau County website. Hasn’t been updated since March… https://t.co/YC7qDkS3Ey 21 hours ago

DariusRadzius

Darius Radzius RT @News12LI: HAPPENING NOW: Nassau County Executive Laura Curran is giving an update on the coronavirus outbreak. @NassauExecutive https:… 21 hours ago

afr0rican

AFRO🇵🇷RICAN RT @ZenForceVets: Coronavirus Update: Long Island Tops 1,000 COVID-19 Cases As Officials Stretch To Help Seniors, Veterans, Homeless - CBS… 22 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.