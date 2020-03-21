Coronavirus Update: Nassau County Asks People With Mild Symptoms Not To Call 911

OC Firefighter Tests Positive For CoronavirusKCAL 9 News at 4:00 p.m. According to the Orange County Fire Authority, the firefighter experienced symptoms while working at Station #4 in Irvine and went home sick. The authority said the firefighter..
Coronavirus Update: Seniors, Veterans, Homeless Face Uncertain Future For MealsSo far 44 Long Island food pantries have already closed just before thousands of people face losing their jobs, adding to demand beyond those already relying on government support services. CBS2's..
holid darussalam RT @NYGovCuomo: UPDATE: New York State will open Drive-Thru #Coronavirus Testing Facilities in Nassau County, Suffolk County, Staten Island… 12 hours ago
Eric Sturrock RT @blamtwoaces: New York City: 6,211
Westchester County: 1,385
Nassau County: 1,234
Suffolk County: 662
Rockland County: 262
Albany County… 16 hours ago
Rebecca Myles CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: 10,356 confirmed cases in New York as of Saturday am, acc to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, incl 6,211 case… https://t.co/yL4V02UIS5 17 hours ago
Catherine Fee RT @IdaNassau: UPDATE: Small Business Guidance & Loan Resources for Nassau County Businesses https://t.co/Z8xXuTNAgH @SBA_NewYork @NYCSBDCV… 17 hours ago
Tom Keller New York City: 6,211
Westchester County: 1,385
Nassau County: 1,234
Suffolk County: 662
Rockland County: 262
Albany… https://t.co/fYs2d8DXcO 20 hours ago
Michael Nemeroff @NassauExecutive you need to update the map of cases on the Nassau County website. Hasn’t been updated since March… https://t.co/YC7qDkS3Ey 21 hours ago
Darius Radzius RT @News12LI: HAPPENING NOW: Nassau County Executive Laura Curran is giving an update on the coronavirus outbreak. @NassauExecutive
https:… 21 hours ago
AFRO🇵🇷RICAN RT @ZenForceVets: Coronavirus Update: Long Island Tops 1,000 COVID-19 Cases As Officials Stretch To Help Seniors, Veterans, Homeless - CBS… 22 hours ago