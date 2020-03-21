Mike Pence Tells Story Of 90-Year-Old Great-Great-Grandmother Who Beat Coronavirus

Saturday, 21 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

'She wanted America to know there is hope' 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

4 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Reuters Studio - Published Pence will test for coronavirus after aide tested positive 00:52 U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said he and his wife will be tested for the coronavirus later on Saturday after a member of his staff tested positive.