Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > National Park Service offering virtual tours of closed parks

National Park Service offering virtual tours of closed parks

CBS News Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
Climb up the Statue of Liberty, hike through Yosemite National Park and visit the Pyramids of Egypt — all from your computer.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Published < > Embed
News video: National Park Service Is Temporarily Dropping Park Entrance Fees

National Park Service Is Temporarily Dropping Park Entrance Fees 00:16

 The National Park Service is temporarily suspending park entrance fees so people can get outside but still maintain social distancing.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LeonardoZ

LeonardoZ National Park Service offering virtual tours of closed parks (Home - https://t.co/iqfD7qdcIc) https://t.co/1N415BpopA 15 minutes ago

BloGoalcom

BloGoal #National Park #Service #Offering #Virtual #Tours of #Closed #Parks https://t.co/BQXc42ByFs https://t.co/0XsDtqRh3w 22 minutes ago

ElementTVs

Element Electronics Transport yourself to your favorite national park from the comfort of home. The National Parks Service is offering… https://t.co/yhlgCl9fch 38 minutes ago

MeeDerby

Mee Derby Spring has sprung but we are all still stuck inside. Lucky for us, the Trust for the National Mall along with Natio… https://t.co/2a5ktcZ8Xn 1 day ago

uniqueHcottage

UniqueHolidayCottage If you're looking to get away from it all, Kisdon Cottage is very remote in upper #Swaledale in the #Yorkshire Dale… https://t.co/XJRAZkZXtS 1 day ago

SuperSavingMomz

Super Saving Moms To help restore bee and butterfly populations, Alt National Park Service is offering free Black-Eyed Susan and But… https://t.co/jgRXWQjRZn 2 days ago

Bigjohnsvt94

John RT @KCRG: If you're looking for a way to maintain social distancing while enjoying the great outdoors, the National Parks Service is offeri… 3 days ago

KCRG

KCRG If you're looking for a way to maintain social distancing while enjoying the great outdoors, the National Parks Ser… https://t.co/fuUdxpMRcD 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.