Nelson Agholor finds a new team as Eagles add a safety, linebacker in free agency Saturday, 21 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The Eagles added a safety and Nelson Agholor found a new team.

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Delaware Online The Eagles added a safety and Nelson Agholor found a new team. https://t.co/hTyZJi0rRQ 1 hour ago O-Show RT @Mfranknfl: STORY: Nelson Agholor finds a new team while #Eagles add a safety, linebacker in free agency: https://t.co/kUOMXQUjuG via @… 1 hour ago thedailyjournal.com The Eagles added a safety and Nelson Agholor found a new team. https://t.co/v0QnPpqYWA 1 hour ago Courier-Post The Eagles added a safety and Nelson Agholor found a new team. https://t.co/w9mNMUjRIi 1 hour ago Martin Frank STORY: Nelson Agholor finds a new team while #Eagles add a safety, linebacker in free agency: https://t.co/kUOMXQUjuG via @delawareonline 1 hour ago