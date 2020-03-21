Global  

Coronavirus Update: President Trump Approves Disaster Declaration For New York, Senators Working On Economic Stimulation Package

CBS 2 Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
President Donald Trump has approved a disaster declaration for New York State, as senators try to finalize details of a trillion dollar economic stimulation package.
News video: Trump blasts media as governors announce lockdowns

Trump blasts media as governors announce lockdowns 02:39

 In the midst of the coronavirus crisis, President Trump lashed out at a reporter - just hours after New York followed California in ordering all non-essential workers to stay home. Lisa Bernhard has more.

