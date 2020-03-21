Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > New York becomes epicenter of coronavirus in the United States

New York becomes epicenter of coronavirus in the United States

CBS News Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
New confirmed coronavirus cases are skyrocketing in New York as the state ramps up testing. New York has conducted roughly 45,000 tests so far -- more than any other state -- and Governor Andrew Cuomo maintains that as testing increases, so will the number of infections. Michael George reports.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Update: Confirmed Cases In NYC Climb Over 900 As De Blasio Warns Of Possible 'Shelter In Place' Order

Coronavirus Update: Confirmed Cases In NYC Climb Over 900 As De Blasio Warns Of Possible 'Shelter In Place' Order 03:34

 Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday night the total of positive coronavirus cases in New York City has climbed over 900 as the city desperately tries to stop the spread; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jonathoncasalou

Jonathon Casalou NYC coronavirus: New York City becomes the epicenter of the US outbreak - CNN https://t.co/OL2C2TOC7r 5 minutes ago

JoannaTierno

Joanna Tierno Coronavirus Deaths Spike Abroad As New York City Becomes U.S. Virus Epicenter https://t.co/6wuKH0PR8k 15 minutes ago

Ezekiel53796950

Ezekiel Rodriguez Coronavirus Deaths Spike Abroad As New York City Becomes U.S. Virus Epicenter https://t.co/SOV3ldmHdp New York is… https://t.co/gz0mZ31xr9 18 minutes ago

TandemResisters

TandemResisters RT @NPR: "We are now the epicenter of this crisis," New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Friday. As of late Friday, the city alone… 19 minutes ago

covidupdates6

Covid-19 Updates #Coronavirus Deaths Spike As NYC Becomes U.S. Epicenter : NPR https://t.co/vjRpelPYbx 20 minutes ago

dorobuk

Evelyn Proctor RT @RAPPcampaign: New York is the epicenter for Coronavirus in the United States, including in our local jails and prisons. @NYCMayor & @NY… 22 minutes ago

itsBX

boxden.com Mar 21 - New York becomes epicenter of coronavirus in the United States https://t.co/yUSXbgAIXu 24 minutes ago

IndivCincy

Ian Nash Desroche IV New York becomes epicenter of coronavirus in the United States https://t.co/EPjtDwJUrS 25 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.