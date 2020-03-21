Coronavirus Update: President Trump Approves Disaster Declaration For New York, Senators Working On Economic Stimulation Package

Chidozie Ezeozue John T. Bennett, you OBVIOUSLY biased. Even your words/language gave you out.GROW UP AND STOP UNNECESSARY ATTACKS O… https://t.co/vH9EQ2l07M 1 minute ago

#KAG2Q2Q #WWG1WGA #PROLIFE RT @HeartlandDiary: VIDEO: Watch as President Trump demolishes the corrupt Fake News media at Thursday’s coronavirus update! https://t.co/d… 24 minutes ago

The Irishman via @RealClearNews: Full Press Conference: President Trump, Coronavirus Task Force Give Saturday Update… https://t.co/qKBM6QhHfN 28 minutes ago

Brian Stelter stole my Muffins! RiddleMeThis RT @JamesTodaroMD: BREAKING UPDATE: @realDonaldTrump just cut the red tape to approve and make the use of hydroxychloroquine widely availab… 29 minutes ago

FLSA Today RT @grabowskipauls: President Donald Trump signed into law the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. Read about the key aspects related… 52 minutes ago

uscfdot_com https://t.co/CDhp8Qmk1i Coronavirus: Trump updates nation on masks and supplies amount https://t.co/ewaxMXE1Vl 1 hour ago

Paul Grabowski President Donald Trump signed into law the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. Read about the key aspects rela… https://t.co/9WiEqk1gRF 1 hour ago