Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Coronavirus Update: President Trump Approves Disaster Declaration For New York, Senators Working On Economic Stimulation Package

Coronavirus Update: President Trump Approves Disaster Declaration For New York, Senators Working On Economic Stimulation Package

CBS 2 Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
President Donald Trump has approved a disaster declaration for New York State, as senators try to finalize details of a trillion dollar economic stimulation package.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump blasts media as governors announce lockdowns

Trump blasts media as governors announce lockdowns 02:40

 In the midst of the coronavirus crisis, President Trump lashed out at a reporter - just hours after New York followed California in ordering all non-essential workers to stay home. Lisa Bernhard has more.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ChidozieEzeozu2

Chidozie Ezeozue John T. Bennett, you OBVIOUSLY biased. Even your words/language gave you out.GROW UP AND STOP UNNECESSARY ATTACKS O… https://t.co/vH9EQ2l07M 1 minute ago

eurodream

#KAG2Q2Q #WWG1WGA #PROLIFE RT @HeartlandDiary: VIDEO: Watch as President Trump demolishes the corrupt Fake News media at Thursday’s coronavirus update! https://t.co/d… 24 minutes ago

commonpatriot

The Irishman via @RealClearNews: Full Press Conference: President Trump, Coronavirus Task Force Give Saturday Update… https://t.co/qKBM6QhHfN 28 minutes ago

DjMcDougle01

Brian Stelter stole my Muffins! RiddleMeThis RT @JamesTodaroMD: BREAKING UPDATE: @realDonaldTrump just cut the red tape to approve and make the use of hydroxychloroquine widely availab… 29 minutes ago

FlsaToday

FLSA Today RT @grabowskipauls: President Donald Trump signed into law the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. Read about the key aspects related… 52 minutes ago

zIjASz7JtLMxdQP

uscfdot_com https://t.co/CDhp8Qmk1i Coronavirus: Trump updates nation on masks and supplies amount https://t.co/ewaxMXE1Vl 1 hour ago

grabowskipauls

Paul Grabowski President Donald Trump signed into law the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. Read about the key aspects rela… https://t.co/9WiEqk1gRF 1 hour ago

texasaunt

MPal⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @CDNnow: President Donald Trump and members of the White House Task Force hold a briefing Saturday to update the media and the nation...… 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.