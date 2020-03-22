Global  

Vice President Mike Pence and wife test negative for the coronavirus

Denver Post Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, have tested negative for the coronavirus.
 U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said he and his wife will be tested for the coronavirus later on Saturday after a member of his staff tested positive. Colette Luke has more.

