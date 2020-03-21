Kickin’ It with Kiz: Broncos gave the money Phillip Lindsay deserved to Melvin Gordon Saturday, 21 March 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Denver Post columnist Mark Kiszla fields questions and comments from readers, including one unimpressed by John Elway's agreement with Melvin Gordon. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Vigaroo Directory Kickin’ It with Kiz: Broncos gave the money Phillip Lindsay deserved to Melvin Gordon https://t.co/O4CwFdVe7R #colorado #DEN #Broncos 4 hours ago News Aggregated Kickin’ It with Kiz: Broncos gave the money Phillip Lindsay deserved to Melvin Gordon https://t.co/1HvF4aFzHs 4 hours ago