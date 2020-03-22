Global  

38 test positive for coronavirus in New York City jails

CBS News Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
The New York City Board of Correction on Saturday sent a letter to city leaders urging them to release inmates at higher risk of a serious infection and to "rapidly" decrease the prison population.
News video: Coronavirus cases in NYC spike to over 3,600

Coronavirus cases in NYC spike to over 3,600 02:12

 As the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in New York City hit 3,615 with 22 fatalities reported, Mayor Bill de Blasio on Thursday accused President Donald Trump of being the "Herbert Hoover" of his generation and called for immediate military action.

