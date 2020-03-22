Global  

Coronavirus spurs Hawaii to take 'extreme action,' quarantine all arrivals to the state for 14 days

FOXNews.com Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
All visitors and returning residents to Hawaii will be required to complete a mandatory 14-day quarantine starting on Thursday in what the state's governor called an "extreme action" on Saturday needed to fight the spread of the coronavirus. 
 Developing news coming out of the state department, will impact countless travelers in the next several days. One family is now sharing their experience, and just arrived from Mexico.

