Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Coronavirus: Who lives? Who dies?

Coronavirus: Who lives? Who dies?

CBS News Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
As COVID-19 cases increase, hospitals are preparing for a situation in which the number of patients far exceeds doctors' supply of medical equipment needed to keep them alive. Senior contributor Ted Koppel looks at the agonizing life-and-death choices hospitals soon may be facing.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: LBC - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus: should you go to work or not?

Coronavirus: should you go to work or not? 02:43

You Might Like


Tweets about this

gieairevalc

gieee RT @lenadunham: This is heartbreaking. He was a hero. It is shattering to think about the lives we will have lost when this is done. If you… 2 minutes ago

350Montana

350 Montana #ClimateChange RT @WeatherProf: “...forcing doctors to make agonizing decisions of who lives and who dies. It is the most heartbreaking decision a person… 11 minutes ago

MAJMO50

🌹🦋🇺🇸Michele🇺🇸🦋🌹 Trump did not say that @realDonaldTrump and I think you will find that you don’t have the power to do that! To basi… https://t.co/OKQSF0GgRR 22 minutes ago

edmunds_dowling

Ryan Edmunds Dowling- #Bernie2020 #Feminist 🌹 RT @JewishJournal: At the age of 16, he helped save the lives of 56 people in Czechoslovakia during the Holocaust. He also lost his mother… 25 minutes ago

spoolr2

Hedgemason 'Who lives and who dies': In worst-case coronavirus scenario, ethics guide choices on who gets care https://t.co/I2JsWh6GvE 29 minutes ago

Sandra_Montisci

Sandra Montisci RT @nytimes: “It would be irresponsible at this point not to get ready to make tragic decisions about who lives and who dies,” said the dir… 34 minutes ago

AfricaInsights

Africa Insights RT @CSISAfrica: Renowned Cameroonian jazz musician Manu Dibango has died of COVID-19. His legacy lives on through his influential music and… 37 minutes ago

tastefulblings

DLB @realDonaldTrump The citizens of this country want to LIVE so please get the ventilators we need to survive. Sorry… https://t.co/vfHI3YNr2w 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.