1 day ago < > Embed Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published John Lewis to temporarily close all 50 stores amid coronavirus pandemic 00:52 British retailer John Lewis has said it will temporarily shut all 50 of its UK stores amid the global coronavirus pandemic. The retail giant said it was the first time in its 155-year history that it will not open its shop doors for customers, but added its online site Johnlewis.com will continue to...