Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Plácido Domingo > Plácido Domingo Says He Has the Coronavirus

Plácido Domingo Says He Has the Coronavirus

NYTimes.com Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
“I beg everyone to be extremely careful,” the opera singer said in a Facebook post on Sunday after developing a fever and cough and testing positive for the virus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cerise Media English - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus: How long can this virus linger on contaminated surfaces and how can we get rid of it?

Coronavirus: How long can this virus linger on contaminated surfaces and how can we get rid of it? 01:08

 Coronavirus: How long can this virus linger on contaminated surfaces and how can we get rid of it?

Recent related videos from verified sources

Virus cases spike in NYC as U.S. scrambles to deliver ventilators [Video]

Virus cases spike in NYC as U.S. scrambles to deliver ventilators

Ventilators, face masks and other personal protective equipment will first be directed to New York and other states that need it most as production ramps up amid the coronavirus outbreak, U.S. National..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:09Published
Iraq: Pilgrimage continues despite coronavirus pandemic [Video]

Iraq: Pilgrimage continues despite coronavirus pandemic

To prevent further spread of the virus, the government imposed a weeklong curfew in Baghdad and other cities and cancelled all domestic flights.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:43Published

Recent related news from verified sources

The big name shops and businesses closed because of coronavirus

The big name shops and businesses closed because of coronavirusAs the virus spreads and social distancing comes into force more and more shops are closing their doors to protect their employees and customers
Wales Online Also reported by •DNANYTimes.com

Misinformation About Coronavirus Spreading Faster Than Virus Itself

Misinformation about the coronavirus is spreading faster than the virus itself and law enforcement authorities want you know about the surge in myths, hoaxes and...
cbs4.com Also reported by •WorldNewsSeattle TimesNews24The AgeTamworth Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sebastianbb2

Sebas RT @AP: Plácido Domingo says he is infected with coronavirus. The 79-year-old Spanish tenor says in a Facebook post that he and his family… 36 seconds ago

mitchellscomet

Mean Maria says Gtfohwtmfb RT @seattletimes: Spanish opera singer Plácido Domingo says he has become infected with the coronavirus. The 79-year-old Domingo said in a… 54 seconds ago

Elah_Avahati

Proverbs 3:5-6🇮🇱 RT @i24NEWS_EN: Opera legend Placido Domingo says he's infected with #coronavirus https://t.co/7stZICYnzV 1 minute ago

dreamangel9999

Debra Ann Pereira RT @kron4news: Spanish opera singer Plácido Domingo says he has become infected with the coronavirus. https://t.co/VF6u85Fk9K 22 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.