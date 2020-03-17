New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Says New York To Begin Trials For Malaria Drug Touted By Trump

JU RT @yaneerbaryam: In New York state, where there are now more confirmed coronavirus cases than in France or South Korea, nearly 54% of hosp… 2 minutes ago Praveen Sharma RT @ABC: NEW: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the state is implementing trial drugs in treatment of COVID-19, including Chloroquine: "The p… 2 minutes ago Joel Ayala RT @cnnbrk: Gov. Andrew Cuomo says New York received no funding from the first federal coronavirus bill. Follow live updates: https://t.co… 3 minutes ago Robert Boyette RT @DailyCaller: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says his state will start implementing the trial drugs on Tuesday recently approved by the FDA… 4 minutes ago iz-f（アイズィーエフ） RT @ABC: LATEST: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the state is testing more people per capita than any country in the world, and added 4,812… 4 minutes ago melsa46 RT @ABCWorldNews: LATEST: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the state is testing more people per capita than any country in the world, and ad… 7 minutes ago Jo RT @DeItaOne: NEW YORK GOVERNOR ANDREW CUOMO SAYS STATE HAS 4,800 NEW CASES OF CORONAVIRUS, TOTAL OF 15,168. DEATHS RISE TO A TOTAL OF 114… 10 minutes ago