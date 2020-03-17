Global  

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Says New York To Begin Trials For Malaria Drug Touted By Trump

Daily Caller Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
'We are all optimistic that it could work'
Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published < > Embed
News video: New York Gov. Cuomo Puts State On Lockdown

New York Gov. Cuomo Puts State On Lockdown 01:31

 New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a statewide lockdown to combat the spread of coronavirus, calling it the “most drastic action we can take.”

Virus cases spike in NYC as U.S. scrambles to deliver ventilators [Video]

Virus cases spike in NYC as U.S. scrambles to deliver ventilators

Ventilators, face masks and other personal protective equipment will first be directed to New York and other states that need it most as production ramps up amid the coronavirus outbreak, U.S. National..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 03:08Published
Special Report: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Gives Coronavirus Update [Video]

Special Report: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Gives Coronavirus Update

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that he's identified four sites for temporary hospitals and called on the Army Corps of Engineers to immediately begin construction of temporary hospitals.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:55Published

Cuomo calls for 100% workforce reduction; except essential businesses

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has called for 100 percent workforce reduction, except for essential services, in an effort to reduce the spread of coronavirus.  The...
bizjournals Also reported by •NPR

Cuomo shoots down de Blasio warnings of possible NYC shelter-in-place order

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday dismissed the possibility of an imminent shelter-in-place order in New York City, hours after Mayor Bill de Blasio said it...
FOXNews.com

chaos_sonata

JU RT @yaneerbaryam: In New York state, where there are now more confirmed coronavirus cases than in France or South Korea, nearly 54% of hosp… 2 minutes ago

Prav001

Praveen Sharma RT @ABC: NEW: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the state is implementing trial drugs in treatment of COVID-19, including Chloroquine: "The p… 2 minutes ago

brutmajeur

Joel Ayala RT @cnnbrk: Gov. Andrew Cuomo says New York received no funding from the first federal coronavirus bill. Follow live updates: https://t.co… 3 minutes ago

boyetter2013

Robert Boyette RT @DailyCaller: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says his state will start implementing the trial drugs on Tuesday recently approved by the FDA… 4 minutes ago

izf_t

iz-f（アイズィーエフ） RT @ABC: LATEST: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the state is testing more people per capita than any country in the world, and added 4,812… 4 minutes ago

melsadesbowen

melsa46 RT @ABCWorldNews: LATEST: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the state is testing more people per capita than any country in the world, and ad… 7 minutes ago

BFleming101

Jo RT @DeItaOne: NEW YORK GOVERNOR ANDREW CUOMO SAYS STATE HAS 4,800 NEW CASES OF CORONAVIRUS, TOTAL OF 15,168. DEATHS RISE TO A TOTAL OF 114… 10 minutes ago

