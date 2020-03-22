Global  

Coronavirus Update: Broward County Closing All Non-Essential Businesses

cbs4.com Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
Broward County is closing all non-essential retail and commercial businesses in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The closure will take effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday, March 23.
