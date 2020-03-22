Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Plácido Domingo has coronavirus amid Spain outbreak

Plácido Domingo has coronavirus amid Spain outbreak

Denver Post Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
Plácido Domingo announced Sunday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Italy coronavirus death toll rises by 793 to 4,825

Italy coronavirus death toll rises by 793 to 4,825 02:41

 The numbers include 546 new deaths in Italy's epicentre Lombardy region, as cities across the world are locked down.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Tybielipetz

Tybie Lipetz Placido Domingo tests positive for coronavirus amid Spain outbreak - The Globe and Mail https://t.co/rCwEEVm5jN 13 minutes ago

guero310

John Nuño 📰🌯 🌉 RT @themainichi: Placido Domingo has coronavirus amid Spain outbreak https://t.co/0FKR88c2PA 17 minutes ago

EbonyStarr5

Blackerys Targaryen RT @globeandmail: Placido Domingo tests positive for coronavirus amid Spain outbreak https://t.co/F5FbYKSwmq https://t.co/UBhaaQqgId 30 minutes ago

lamb4congress

lamb4statehousedistrict7 RT @Rocketnews1: Plácido Domingo has coronavirus amid Spain outbreak | Entertainment - Times Daily MADRID (AP) — Plácido Domingo announce… 55 minutes ago

Rocketnews1

Rocketnews Plácido Domingo has coronavirus amid Spain outbreak | Entertainment - Times Daily MADRID (AP) — Plácido Domingo a… https://t.co/JiW6wxPTdB 57 minutes ago

misssophiebot

Sophie RT @shitian321136: Click to copy RELATED TOPICS Sexual misconduct AP Top News Health Madrid General News Entertainment Opera Virus Outbreak… 1 hour ago

shitian321136

ばく〜忍者 Click to copy RELATED TOPICS Sexual misconduct AP Top News Health Madrid General News Entertainment Opera Virus Out… https://t.co/Luu30fj7Ua 1 hour ago

themainichi

The Mainichi (Japan) Placido Domingo has coronavirus amid Spain outbreak https://t.co/0FKR88c2PA 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.