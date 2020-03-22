Plácido Domingo announced Sunday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Tybie Lipetz Placido Domingo tests positive for coronavirus amid Spain outbreak - The Globe and Mail https://t.co/rCwEEVm5jN 13 minutes ago John Nuño 📰🌯 🌉 RT @themainichi: Placido Domingo has coronavirus amid Spain outbreak https://t.co/0FKR88c2PA 17 minutes ago Blackerys Targaryen RT @globeandmail: Placido Domingo tests positive for coronavirus amid Spain outbreak https://t.co/F5FbYKSwmq https://t.co/UBhaaQqgId 30 minutes ago lamb4statehousedistrict7 RT @Rocketnews1: Plácido Domingo has coronavirus amid Spain outbreak | Entertainment - Times Daily MADRID (AP) — Plácido Domingo announce… 55 minutes ago Rocketnews Plácido Domingo has coronavirus amid Spain outbreak | Entertainment - Times Daily MADRID (AP) — Plácido Domingo a… https://t.co/JiW6wxPTdB 57 minutes ago Sophie RT @shitian321136: Click to copy RELATED TOPICS Sexual misconduct AP Top News Health Madrid General News Entertainment Opera Virus Outbreak… 1 hour ago ばく〜忍者 Click to copy RELATED TOPICS Sexual misconduct AP Top News Health Madrid General News Entertainment Opera Virus Out… https://t.co/Luu30fj7Ua 1 hour ago The Mainichi (Japan) Placido Domingo has coronavirus amid Spain outbreak https://t.co/0FKR88c2PA 1 hour ago