Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Sen. Rand Paul tests positive for virus, forcing quarantines

Sen. Rand Paul tests positive for virus, forcing quarantines

Denver Post Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, becoming the first case of COVID-19 in the Senate and raising fears about the further transmission of the virus among Republicans at the Capitol.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Rand Paul Tests Positive For Novel Coronavirus

Rand Paul Tests Positive For Novel Coronavirus 00:34

 Joshua Roberts/Reuters Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, his office announced in a tweet on Sunday. &quot;He is feeling fine and is in quarantine,&quot; the tweet said. &quot;He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

itsmeEli91

Eli RT @ABSCBNNews: US Senator Rand Paul tests positive for #coronavirus #COVID19 https://t.co/FiRCEAZ9IP 9 seconds ago

AmyV333

Double G RT @jennycohn1: .@RandPaul is lying. On March 15, 2020, Kentucky local news reported that “Beshear, Yarmuth, Rand Paul attended event with… 22 seconds ago

Amethystinia

Amethystinia is now Dr. Amethystinia!! RT @AFP: #UPDATE Rand Paul, a critic of emergency coronavirus spending, has become the first US senator to test positive for COVID-19, the… 26 seconds ago

bixoooo

Brenda Lee RT @melissablake: Rand Paul has tested positive for COVID-19. He is asymptomatic. Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for COVID-19. He is… 27 seconds ago

Artemitzi

💚🇬🇧🇪🇺🗺️🕊️🐟🦋 #BrexitIsAMassiveCON #FBPE RT @PoliticusSarah: Criminal Harvey Weinstein and no vote on #coronavirus aid Rand Paul both got tested and got results. Meanwhile I, alon… 42 seconds ago

CredoAnalog

Credo Analog RT @dznyc: 3/7 - Rand Paul attends event in KY with Governor, a Congressman, and Louisville Mayor. Two attendees later tested positive. 3/… 47 seconds ago

chokeXartist

Nate Juxtaposed Rand Paul tests positive for coronavirus days after his father dismissed panic over the disease as a hoax https://t.co/DO2jFWfNn1 54 seconds ago

TyrieLinda

Linda Tyrie Coronavirus update: US senator who voted not to fund fight against coronavirus tests positive https://t.co/V44kVbtmyr 55 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.