Coronavirus Update: With Non-Essential Businesses Closing, Bridal Shops Scramble To Help Brides To Be

CBS 2 Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
The Garment District will officially shut down Sunday night under Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s directive to close non-essential businesses.
News video: Coronavirus Update: Gov. Murphy Shuts Down New Jersey Businesses, Orders Everyone To 'Stay At Home'

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Murphy Shuts Down New Jersey Businesses, Orders Everyone To 'Stay At Home' 10:59

 Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order essentially ordering all New Jersey residents to "stay at home" and close non-essential businesses.

