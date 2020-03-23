Global  

CBS2 Weather Headlines: 3/23 Wintry Monday

CBS 2 Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Good Monday morning everybody! Unfortunately, it's going to be a downright miserable day, so if you have to head to the grocer or pharmacy, be prepared.
Credit: CBS 2 New York
News video: New York Weather: Snow?!? You Gotta Be Kidding

New York Weather: Snow?!? You Gotta Be Kidding 02:32

 CBS2's Vanessa Murdock is tracking some wintry weather that will mostly impact New York's northern suburbs on Monday. Here's your 11 p.m. forecast.

