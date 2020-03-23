Global  

Coronavirus Update: New York ‘On Pause,’ As Non-Essential Businesses Close Their Doors

CBS 2 Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
New York state is now “on pause,” with all non-essential businesses closed and workers ordered to stay home.
 Last night at 8 p.m., the state's remaining non-essential businesses closed up shop. CBS2's Reena Roy has the latest.

