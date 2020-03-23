Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Coronavirus Update: Non-Essential Businesses Closing At 8 P.M. In Connecticut

Coronavirus Update: Non-Essential Businesses Closing At 8 P.M. In Connecticut

CBS 2 Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Much like in New York and New Jersey, the governor has ordered all non-essential businesses to close by 8 p.m. Monday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Update: New York On Pause In Effect

Coronavirus Update: New York On Pause In Effect 02:50

 Last night at 8 p.m., the state's remaining non-essential businesses closed up shop. CBS2's Reena Roy has the latest.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Heather0843

Heather Christiano RT @HeidiVoight: UPDATE: Gun stores now officially on the list of essential businesses that will stay OPEN in Connecticut under the Governo… 2 minutes ago

PrettyGoodIdeas

Doreen Christensen RT @KarliBarnett: TODAY: all non-essential retail and commercial businesses are now CLOSED in Broward County. Among the places that can st… 4 minutes ago

WK_showroom

William Kennedy Coronavirus update 🔊 In these very challenging times, we are still working to provide essential repairs for our cl… https://t.co/37xS0trYal 18 minutes ago

patty5412

Patcheria r Sosa RT @CBSMiami: Broward County is closing all non-essential retail and commercial businesses in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavir… 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.