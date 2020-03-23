Coronavirus Update: Non-Essential Businesses Closing At 8 P.M. In Connecticut

Much like in New York and New Jersey, the governor has ordered all non-essential businesses to close by 8 p.m. Monday.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Heather Christiano RT @HeidiVoight: UPDATE: Gun stores now officially on the list of essential businesses that will stay OPEN in Connecticut under the Governo… 2 minutes ago Doreen Christensen RT @KarliBarnett: TODAY: all non-essential retail and commercial businesses are now CLOSED in Broward County. Among the places that can st… 4 minutes ago William Kennedy Coronavirus update 🔊 In these very challenging times, we are still working to provide essential repairs for our cl… https://t.co/37xS0trYal 18 minutes ago Patcheria r Sosa RT @CBSMiami: Broward County is closing all non-essential retail and commercial businesses in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavir… 1 hour ago