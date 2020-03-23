You Might Like

Tweets about this Imagine Equities https://t.co/i7bi1QnPBC DOE "Enrichment Centers" Open As City Scrambles To Care For Kids Of Emergency Workers… https://t.co/aocE87VwhF 2 minutes ago 2020 - the year of clear vision RT @NYPDnews: The Regional Enrichment Center (REC) will open on 3/23 to alleviate the stress of childcare issues during the city’s COVID19… 7 minutes ago Beth Fertig NYC School System's "Enrichment Centers" Open Today As City Scrambles To Care For Kids Of Emergency Workers - but d… https://t.co/auecFb7bkL 12 minutes ago Christie Satti, MPH RT @Gothamist: DOE "Enrichment Centers" Open As City Scrambles To Care For Kids Of Emergency Workers https://t.co/o4LwI5SJDs https://t.co/c… 15 minutes ago Gothamist DOE "Enrichment Centers" Open As City Scrambles To Care For Kids Of Emergency Workers https://t.co/o4LwI5SJDs https://t.co/cmZTfJPGYj 36 minutes ago Henry Gonzalez jr RT @NYCMayor: On Monday we will open 93 enrichment centers to take care of the children of our essential workers in this crisis. Thank yo… 9 hours ago