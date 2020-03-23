Global  

A general’s advice for leaders during coronavirus pandemic

CBS News Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Retired four-star General Stanley McChrystal, who led the Joint Special Operations Command, the nation’s premier military counterterrorism force, said the government's coronavirus response reminds him of the early months of fighting Al Qaeda in Iraq. He joins “CBS This Morning” with advice on how to lead during the pandemic.
