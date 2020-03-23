Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Dover Air Force Base issues shelter-in-place order, effective Tuesday

Dover Air Force Base issues shelter-in-place order, effective Tuesday

Delawareonline Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Delaware Air Force Base's shelter-in-place order means all base personnel must shelter in place with a few exceptions.
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WCVB - Published < > Embed
News video: Gov. Baker issues stay-at-home advisory, effective Tuesday

Gov. Baker issues stay-at-home advisory, effective Tuesday 01:31

 He ordered the closure of nonessential businesses but stressed that he was not ordering a shelter-in-place for Massachusetts.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AirForce24x7

Air Force Dover Air Force Base issues shelter-in-place order, effective Tuesday - The News Journal https://t.co/rehvtynxOd 30 minutes ago

AirForceFans1

Air Force Fans Dover Air Force Base issues shelter-in-place order, effective Tuesday - The News Journal https://t.co/Rvzv1k0ZuU 30 minutes ago

devine_mb

MB Devine Dover Air Force Base issues shelter-in-place order, effective Tuesday https://t.co/PiZExtRCpz via @delawareonline 2 hours ago

shyredmd

Denise M Dechene🌅 RT @delawareonline: Delaware Air Force Base's shelter-in-place order means all base personnel must shelter in place with a few exceptions.… 4 hours ago

delawareonline

Delaware Online Delaware Air Force Base's shelter-in-place order means all base personnel must shelter in place with a few exceptio… https://t.co/bPObBIDjN5 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.