'Isolation is a big trigger': Feelings of suicide are amplified amid coronavirus pandemic

USATODAY.com Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Suicide prevention experts say the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic, which includes social distancing, may increase suicide risk.
 
 The coronavirus pandemic has spawned countless small dramas of isolation and anxiety among the elderly across the globe. Linda So reports.

JoeBarracato

Joseph Barracato ‘Isolation is a big trigger’: Feelings of suicide are amplified amid coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/9QEFO02val via @Yahoo 11 minutes ago

pawyai1

Mark ‘Isolation is a big trigger’: Feelings of suicide are amplified amid coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/AKi1dqFXcW via @USATODAY 13 minutes ago

JosephM5000

Joseph Martinez ‘Isolation is a big trigger’: Feelings of suicide are amplified amid coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/bBl0KFdcZA via @Yahoo 38 minutes ago

BrownAngelEyes_

BAE🌷 RT @Nicklaus4Kids: Social distancing could affect a child’s emotions and trigger feelings of isolation. Encourage your children to stay con… 2 hours ago

Nicklaus4Kids

Nicklaus Children's Social distancing could affect a child’s emotions and trigger feelings of isolation. Encourage your children to sta… https://t.co/OdxKqtWB89 2 hours ago

marniemarn123

Marnie Marn RT @maryjorapini: I am using my @verified Twitter to provide a sense of emotional support if you're needing someone to listen w/o judgment… 3 days ago

Jennyil

Jenny Ross I am really good at finding communities despite social isolation and crisis management but the callous stupidity of… https://t.co/hUcxuHIf6T 3 days ago

adughaish1

Abdulbari Dughaish RT @KenzoAmariyo: If you know anyone who has gone through hard times, experiencing 'lack' of available food in the past. Please support the… 3 days ago

