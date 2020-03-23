Suicide prevention experts say the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic, which includes social distancing, may increase suicide risk.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Joseph Barracato ‘Isolation is a big trigger’: Feelings of suicide are amplified amid coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/9QEFO02val via @Yahoo 11 minutes ago Mark ‘Isolation is a big trigger’: Feelings of suicide are amplified amid coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/AKi1dqFXcW via @USATODAY 13 minutes ago Joseph Martinez ‘Isolation is a big trigger’: Feelings of suicide are amplified amid coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/bBl0KFdcZA via @Yahoo 38 minutes ago BAE🌷 RT @Nicklaus4Kids: Social distancing could affect a child’s emotions and trigger feelings of isolation. Encourage your children to stay con… 2 hours ago Nicklaus Children's Social distancing could affect a child’s emotions and trigger feelings of isolation. Encourage your children to sta… https://t.co/OdxKqtWB89 2 hours ago Marnie Marn RT @maryjorapini: I am using my @verified Twitter to provide a sense of emotional support if you're needing someone to listen w/o judgment… 3 days ago Jenny Ross I am really good at finding communities despite social isolation and crisis management but the callous stupidity of… https://t.co/hUcxuHIf6T 3 days ago Abdulbari Dughaish RT @KenzoAmariyo: If you know anyone who has gone through hard times, experiencing 'lack' of available food in the past. Please support the… 3 days ago