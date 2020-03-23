Global  

Surgeon General Tells U.S.: 'This Week It's Going To Get Bad'

NPR Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
"We don't want Dallas or New Orleans or Chicago to turn into the next New York," U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams said Monday morning.
markpitman

Mark Pitman RT @KPBSnews: "I want America to understand this week it's going to get bad," U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams said Monday morning. https:… 10 seconds ago

kodonnellmauthe

Kelsey Mauthe RT @jaketapper: US Surgeon General Jerome Adams tells NBC: "I want America to understand -- this week, it's going to get bad," he said ad… 17 seconds ago

MargotTownson

Margot Townson RT @JeffreyFeldman: Um...don't become another New York? Here in NYC, I was anxious before, but now...hello? Can the Surgeon General please… 46 seconds ago

LaniBeno

Alana Benson RT @elliott_downing: SPOILER ALERT: Next month, it's going to stay bad. ADDITIONAL SPOILER ALERT: The month after that, it's also going to… 3 minutes ago

augieray

Augie Ray "I want America to understand this week it's going to get bad." - U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams https://t.co/Jevh5k9jyh 5 minutes ago

richardhyasuda

richard h yasuda RT @CBSEveningNews: "I didn't expect to be starting off my week with such a dire message for America, but the numbers are going to get wors… 5 minutes ago

David_Aus

David Aus RT @KVPR: Surgeon General Tells U.S.: 'This Week It's Going To Get Bad' https://t.co/bxjOsyi0rD 6 minutes ago

power102ihits

power102indiehits Surgeon General Tells U.S.: 'This Week It's Going To Get Bad' https://t.co/HLuprJ9rhI https://t.co/S1vYGDHjFQ 8 minutes ago

