Spit On, Yelled At, Attacked: Chinese-Americans Fear for Their Safety

NYTimes.com Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
As bigots blame them for the coronavirus and President Trump labels it the “Chinese virus,” many Chinese-Americans say they are terrified of what could come next.
