Coronavirus Update: Nassau County Ups Crackdown On Price Gouging, Public Spaces As COVID-19 Rises To More Than 2,400 Cases

As infection numbers and worries rise, Long Island warns some businesses are still trying to take advantage of demand for protective gear.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Kristin Huben RT @NCSO_FL: UPDATE: we only have 1 case of Coronavirus here in Nassau County. A mistake was made at a testing center in Miami when a perso… 3 hours ago @Stress113 RT @News12LI: Nassau County has 52 residents hospitalized with 11 in critical condition. #coronavirus #nassaucounty https://t.co/MY3vZjdLtK 3 hours ago News12LI Nassau County has 52 residents hospitalized with 11 in critical condition. #coronavirus #nassaucounty https://t.co/MY3vZjdLtK 4 hours ago Cella 🤪 RT @ABC7NY: Nassau County Executive Laura Curran gives update on coronavirus on Long Island. https://t.co/gmOCNYfduE 6 hours ago Eyewitness News Nassau County Executive Laura Curran gives update on coronavirus on Long Island. https://t.co/gmOCNYfduE 6 hours ago