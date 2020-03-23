Global  

Coronavirus Update: Nassau County Ups Crackdown On Price Gouging, Public Spaces As COVID-19 Rises To More Than 2,400 Cases

CBS 2 Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
As infection numbers and worries rise, Long Island warns some businesses are still trying to take advantage of demand for protective gear.
 Nassau County Executive Laura Curran shared an update on 1,029 new cases in her Long Island county, bringing the total there to 2,497 cases.

Kristin Huben RT @NCSO_FL: UPDATE: we only have 1 case of Coronavirus here in Nassau County. A mistake was made at a testing center in Miami when a perso… 3 hours ago

@Stress113 RT @News12LI: Nassau County has 52 residents hospitalized with 11 in critical condition. #coronavirus #nassaucounty https://t.co/MY3vZjdLtK 3 hours ago

News12LI Nassau County has 52 residents hospitalized with 11 in critical condition. #coronavirus #nassaucounty https://t.co/MY3vZjdLtK 4 hours ago

Cella 🤪 RT @ABC7NY: Nassau County Executive Laura Curran gives update on coronavirus on Long Island. https://t.co/gmOCNYfduE 6 hours ago

Eyewitness News Nassau County Executive Laura Curran gives update on coronavirus on Long Island. https://t.co/gmOCNYfduE 6 hours ago

