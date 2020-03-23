Romney chides Mormons at airport who greeted missionaries Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney on Monday criticized as “irresponsible” a weekend gathering of hundreds at a Salt Lake City airport parking garage to welcome home 900 missionaries with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints returning home from the Philippines. Romney, other top Utah politicians and the church itself […] 👓 View full article

0

