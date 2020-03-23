IOC member says that 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

2020 Tokyo Olympics Postponed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Dick Pound indicated the dramatic postponement while speaking with a 'USA Today' reporter. Dick Pound, IOC, via 'USA Today' Pound indicated the details have yet to be solidified. Dick Pound, IOC,...
Michael Payne, former IOC marketing director, says the Olympics need to be postponed until 2021, but adds that if they are held after the threat of coronavirus has passed, they could be "the greatest..
Norway should not send athletes to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics until the coronavirus pandemic is under control, Norwegian Olympics Committee President Berit Kjoell... Reuters Also reported by •Al Jazeera •Independent •France 24
Tweets about this
Amitabha Das Sharma RT @sportstarweb: 🚨JUST IN: IOC member Richard Pound says the 2020 Tokyo Games have been postponed.
"The parameters going forward have no… 59 seconds ago