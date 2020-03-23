Global  

IOC member says that 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

Delawareonline Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Veteran IOC member Dick Pound told USA TODAY Sports that "postponement has been decided" for the 2020 Olympics, and that it won't start July 24.
 
News video: 2020 Tokyo Olympics Postponed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

2020 Tokyo Olympics Postponed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic 01:03

 2020 Tokyo Olympics Postponed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Dick Pound indicated the dramatic postponement while speaking with a 'USA Today' reporter. Dick Pound, IOC, via 'USA Today' Pound indicated the details have yet to be solidified. Dick Pound, IOC,...

IOC must be given time to decide Tokyo Games' future, says Lange [Video]

IOC must be given time to decide Tokyo Games' future, says Lange

2016 Olympic sailing champion Santiago Lange says that it is right the IOC are debating ideas before deciding the fate of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:01Published
Olympic Games needs to be postponed until 2021 - Former IOC marketing director [Video]

Olympic Games needs to be postponed until 2021 - Former IOC marketing director

Michael Payne, former IOC marketing director, says the Olympics need to be postponed until 2021, but adds that if they are held after the threat of coronavirus has passed, they could be "the greatest..

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 05:40Published

2020 Tokyo Olympics to Be Postponed Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, IOC Member Says

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics are likely to be postponed amid the Coronavirus outbreak, according to one committee member. Dick Pound, a Veteran International Olympic...
Norway says should not send athletes to 2020 Olympics unless pandemic under control

Norway should not send athletes to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics until the coronavirus pandemic is under control, Norwegian Olympics Committee President Berit Kjoell...
Adistweets

Amitabha Das Sharma RT @sportstarweb: 🚨JUST IN: IOC member Richard Pound says the 2020 Tokyo Games have been postponed. "The parameters going forward have no… 59 seconds ago

JFilios

John Filios RT @TheRaceRadio: .@cbrennansports talked to Dick Pound. He says Tokyo Olympics will be postponed "postponement has been decided,” “The… 2 minutes ago

TangAnZhu

Drew Thompson 唐安竹 “The moment the IOC indicates that it is thinking about other solutions, it has already decided to delay the Games.… https://t.co/4I4e02On1n 3 minutes ago

bryder9

Bryan Ryder RT @TheStrideReport: BREAKING: IOC member Dick Pound says that the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be postponed, per @cbrennansports. https://t.c… 4 minutes ago

swimspy

SPY Swim Team RT @SwimmingWorld: IOC Member Says That Tokyo 2020 Will Be Postponed; Details to Follow - https://t.co/THpYMRfFBr https://t.co/SgIludnEMW 4 minutes ago

rumijulie

Julie 🇨🇦 🇺🇸 RT @MSNca: IOC member says that 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be postponed due to coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/NNkVzeHzCz 5 minutes ago

aruel45acp

Rockman Alnutt RT @dailydigger19: CONFIRMED: NO MORE OLYMPICS "IOC member says that 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be postponed due to #coronavirus pandemic"… 5 minutes ago

TravelFeatures

Karen Rubin RT @KroonFiorita: 2020 Tokyo Olympics: Dick Pound, a senior member of the International Olympic Committee, says that “postponement has been… 7 minutes ago

