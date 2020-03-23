Global  

Robert De Niro issues warning to New Yorkers about social distancing

CBS News Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Actor Robert De Niro warned his fellow New Yorkers to stay home during the coronavirus outbreak. The actor channeled his character from "Meet The Parents" to tell everyone, "I'm watching you." Governor Andrew Cuomo shared the video on Twitter, along with messages from other celebrities.
News video: Coronavirus Update: Robert De Niro, Danny DeVito Urge New Yorkers To 'Stay At Home'

Coronavirus Update: Robert De Niro, Danny DeVito Urge New Yorkers To 'Stay At Home' 00:58

 Gov. Andrew Cuomo enlisted the help of A-list actors Robert De Niro and Danny DeVito to help spread the word about social distance and staying at home durign the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak.

